Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary

MGN Online
Joe Biden (MGN Online)

Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary.

Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.

Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday.

The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events