Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary

WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary.

Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.

Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.

A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday.

The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.