WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary.
Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.
Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.
Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday.
The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.
Related Content
- Joe Biden wins Virginia Democratic Presidential Primary
- Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary
- Amy Klobuchar ends 2020 presidential campaign and endorses Joe Biden
- Huntsville voters talk about Democratic presidential candidates
- Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
- Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign
- Presidential hopefuls come to Selma Sunday
- AP sources: Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign
- Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
- Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday