‘I love Alabama!:’ President Donald Trump endorses Tommy Tuberville in U.S. Senate primary runoff

President Donald Trump took to his Twitter account Tuesday night to make his pick for Alabama’s next U.S. senator.

He’s picking former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville over Jeff Sessions, a former Alabama senator and Trump’s former attorney general.

“He is a real leader who will never let MAGA/KAG or our country down!,” Trump said. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my complete and total endorsement.”

Tuberville and Sessions face each other in a March 31 Republican party runoff.

The winner will face incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in November.