Huntsville women's group speaks up about projected Vice President pick, Kamala Harris

History will be made in January if Kamala Harris becomes the Vice President.

WAAY-31 spoke with a member of a women's group in Huntsville about what this means moving forward for girls across the country.

If Kamala Harris is sworn in, she will be not only the first woman to be placed in office as Vice President...

But also the first Black person and South Asian as well.

For some women, to see Kamala on stage Saturday night accepting the projected win was a move in the right direction.

"We are way overdue for female representation in all sectors, in all levels of government but in particular in this highest office, like c'mon it's 2020, it was about time so thankfully we're there now," saod Katie Lorenz.

Katie Lorenz is the organizer of the Women's March in Huntsville.

They've coordinated marches here in the Rocket City to let people know what their message is:

"It's been about equity and growth and inclusion for all so to have voices across the world saying we're here with you, it's very powerful," she said.

Lorenz says this is a message to women across the world:

"Dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they may not have seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way," said Kamala Harris.

And she hopes people will bask in this moment in history.

"The glass ceiling has shattered. It's like another internet meme, like put your shoes on girls because there's glass everywhere. There's no going back," said Lorenz.

Lorenz told us she also wants to add and echo to Kamala Harris' statement she made Saturday night as she addressed the nation.

She is the first, but she won't be the last.

This is something that rings across the world right now.