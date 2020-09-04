Huntsville man creates online group to inform Latino voters ahead of presidential election

A leader in the Huntsville community wants to do more than just talk about how Latino voters should engage in the upcoming presidential election.

Ramon Santiago, leader of the Huntsville Hispanic Latino Advisory Committee, also serves as the Founder and Co-administrator of the Fuerza Hispana (Hispanic Force) project, which is run through the group’s Facebook page.

"We agreed that we needed a platform to express our position, to express popular sentiment, related to the present situation and the state of things in this nation," Santiago said.

Santiago says the group seeks to promote family unity, humane treatment of immigrants and diversity, acceptance and tolerance among other values, with the belief that the current administration does not reflect such values.

By providing an online space for the sharing of ideas and information, Santiago hopes the group and its members across the country can galvanize Latino voters and educate them on the presidential candidates and their policies.

"Our Hispanic Force needs to focus on getting all those people who don't know how to vote or don't have enough education to know how to vote, to do it, and to direct and manage and guide them," said group co-director Luis Diaz.

Another group member living in Orlando, Florida says the Latino vote is very important in this area especially, with a high concentration of Puerto Rican residents that continues growing, yet many do not vote.

"It's important for us to educate these people to let them go out and vote because when our voice is heard and the numbers are big, politicians are going to listen to what our needs are," Elia Matos said.

Members agree that the Latino population in the U.S. can have a great impact on the upcoming election if engagement and participation increase.

"Soon, we will be the largest minority in the United States—we have a lot of strength, a lot of strength, but we need to know how to use it," Diaz said.

For more information, visit Fuerza Hispana’s Facebook page.