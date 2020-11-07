Clear
Huntsville community reacts to possible projected President for the nation

A voter heads into a polling location on Election Day 2020.

Many people are just happy to close this chapter of elections.

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

After 5 days, we now have a projected winner for the country: Joe Biden

WAAY-31 spoke with people in Madison County about how they're feeling about now knowing the results after waiting so long.

"Every vote obviously matters and it shows in this particular election," said Tiffany Draper.

Tiffany Draper was one of the thousands of people who voted in -person on election day.

She says Saturday morning's news was the best thing to hear.

Joe Biden is now the projected winner.

People in the Rocket City said they're happy to take part in a historic election.

"To finally see something united for the american people... We're able to come together, we're able to go and vote, we're able to figure out who needs to go in office and take over for that, it's just one of those things we can finally check off," said a registered voter.

Across the nation, poll workers are still counting ballots one by one.

Because of how close the margin line is between President Donald Trump and projected winner, Joe Biden, any people say the meaning behind every vote matters means more to them now than ever.

"Here is something that really matters. It's something they can and have, now at this point, made a difference," said a voter.

With this projection, it had several people feeling hopeful.

"We'll see where he takes us, hopefully he does a good job and I'm in support," said Draper.

