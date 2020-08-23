Huntsville community leaders rally for voter registration importance

Huntsville community leaders are actively working to remind residents of the importance of voting and how to vote safely this election season.

WAAY-31 spoke with the Huntsville chapter of the NAACP on the message they’re getting out ahead of Tuesday’s local election and November’s presidential election.

As election season is in full swing, the NAACP, Huntsville League of Women Voters and others say voting it is crucial but you must be properly registered.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic they want you know you can use an absentee ballot to mail in... bbut you must do so early to have your vote cast.

"B.AG. Vote for where you've been, where we are and where we're going," said Bernard Simelton.

B.A.G. is the acronym Benard Simelton told us he wants people to remember when it comes the time to vote.

Simelton is the president of the state conference of the NAACP.

On Saturday afternoon, they held a rally and parade to get the Huntsville community registered to vote and to reinforce the power of voting.

Dexter Strong is a community leader in Huntsville and he spoke about why this election year will be like no other.

"We're going to see a voter revolution in this community...That everybody here will participate in. Ensuring that every voice that should be counted, gets counted," he said.

Everyone at the parade talked about the struggles with the U.S. Postal Service and their delays with mailing in ballots.

That's why Strong and Simelton talked about getting your ballot in as early possible.

Simleton hopes this message gets out to the younger generation because he says there's a lot at stake for them in the upcoming general election.

"This is your future that you're voting on because the president for the next 4 years will make decisions that's going to affect our young people for years and generations to come," he said.

The Huntsville League of Women Voters say they want to get 10,000,000 absentee ballots sent here in Huntsville and across North Alabama.