Huntsville businesses say they're not concerned about extra security for election day

Some businesses across the country are stepping up security due to concerns about how people might react if and when a winner is declared in Tuesday's presidential election.

Even the White House is taking extra precautions.

Many stores, though, in Huntsville are not concerned about election day, and they're planning to operate as normal.

Zenzele Consignment in Huntsville is an African boutique. Assistant Manger Kundai Bajikikayi says the store will operate Tuesday just like any other day.

"We sell traditional African, contemporary, natural body care products, books, home decor," said Bajikikayi. "We're really not worried about protesters or anything like that, we actually stand in, we stand with the protesters."

And Bajikikayi says that businesses will have to make the decision themselves whether they should board up or have any added security measures on election day.

"If you stand on the people's side, then I think you have nothing to worry about," said Bajikikayi.

She is not worried though about Zenzele Consignment.

"I think people recognize us as the people's store, not an institution that's not for them," Bajikikayi said.

Bajikikayi says she hopes customers recognize that the store is giving back to the community and they should come and support the store for that reason.

Stores in downtown Huntsville will operate normally on Tuesday, but downtown might be busier than usual as people head to the polls.