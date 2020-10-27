Clear
Historic absentee voter turnout seen in Madison County

In-person voting for the Nov. 3 election is a week away, but thousands of citizens in Madison County have already sent in or requested their absentee ballots.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 5:01 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2020 5:39 PM
Posted By: Bridget Divers

We've told you before about officials expecting record numbers of ballots, and on Tuesday, we learned there's been an increase of more than 250% in Madison County and there's still two days left to request a ballot.

WAAY 31 spoke with the Madison County Probate Judge about how absentee voting has been going this election season.

The Madison County Courthouse is offering its absentee voter assistance services for two more days. On Tuesday, hundreds of people waited outside to make sure they're able to cast their votes.

"We're seeing historic turnout for absentee. You know, last week at our peak, the longest wait was probably 45 minutes to an hour. That of course has changed and we warned folks very early in this process, don't wait till the last few days," Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger said.

Barger says that even with lengthy wait times, the courthouse is going to make sure your vote gets counted.

"Please keep in mind, we're going to make sure that everyone in line gets processed and so it operates until 4:30 p.m. If you're in line at 4:30 p.m., we're going to make sure your absentee ballot, that you have the opportunity to complete paperwork and get that turned in while you're here," said Barger.

He says Madison County will have one of the highest turnouts for absentee voting in the state.

"The numbers are very, very high. As of yesterday, we were at about 36,000 absentee ballots requested and/or voted in person, and so that's a very high number. We've only seen around, that number be around 10,000 in past presidential elections," Barger said.

The county will be closer to a 300% increase for absentee ballots requested and/or voted in person for a presidential election by the cutoff on Thursday.

The cutoff to vote absentee in person is the 29th. That's also the last day you can request a ballot.

Your absentee ballot must be received by the courthouse or by the Absentee Election Manager by noon on Nov. 3 to be counted.

If you have concerns about putting your absentee ballot in the mail, a drop-off point is located at the Madison County Courthouse. The last day to drop off your absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 2.

