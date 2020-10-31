Here's your North Alabama voters guide for the Nov. 3 election

Voters across North Alabama who haven't already cast ballots will head to the polls on Tuesday to make their voices heard in races ranging from the choice of America's next president to Alabama's next U.S. Senator to a variety of other local, state and federal offices.

Click on the link for your county below to find a sample ballot, learn how to find your polling place, ensure you are registered to vote, and learn what you need to bring with you to vote.

All of us will be voting on six amendments to the Alabama Constitution. Learn more about them HERE.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, then come to WAAYTV.com and watch WAAY 31 for the most up-to-date information on election results.

