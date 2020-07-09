Here’s everything you need to know for Alabama’s July 14 runoff election

When Alabama voters head to their polling places on July 14, it will be unlike any other time in history.

That’s because coronavirus precautions will be part of the voting process.

The Alabama Secretary of State’s Office has “encouraged the purchasing of masks, gloves, disinfectant spray, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes, and professional cleaning services to prepare and return polling places back to their safe and sanitary pre-election condition.”

Many North Alabama counties have done this.

Click HERE to see what Madison County has planned to combat the spread of coronavirus. If you are voting in a county with a mandatory mask ordinance, you are allowed to remove your mask while voting.

In Alabama, there are two qualifications you have to meet to vote in a runoff.

If you voted in the primary election, you can only vote in the runoff for the same political party you chose in the first election.

If you did not vote at all in the primary election, you can vote in the runoff of any party of your choice. If you didn't vote in the March primary, click HERE to make sure you are registered to vote.

You must have a Photo ID to vote. Learn what you can use HERE

Everyone in Alabama who votes in the Republican runoff will be able to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff between Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Doug Jones in November's General Election.

Want to know what other races are on the runoff in your county? Click HERE to find sample ballots for all of North Alabama.

Make sure you are headed to the correct polling place by searching for yours HERE. (And HERE is information on some polling places that have moved in North Alabama due to coronavirus).

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tune in to WAAY 31 on July 14 and WAAYTV.com online for the latest runoff information and voting results.