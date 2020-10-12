Andy Betterton is the new mayor for the city of Florence

A winner has been declared in the mayoral race in the city of Florence.

Florence City Council member Andy Betterton came out ahead by 10 votes once provisional ballots in the race were counted today.

He defeated incumbent Mayor Steve Holt

WAAY-31's Bridget Divers is in Florence with how the two candidates reacted to the news, and why the race may not be over just yet.

The Florence City Council held a special meeting earlier today to count provisional ballots from the October 6th municipal runoff election.

Once all 17 of them were counted, Andy Betterton learned he won the Florence City mayoral race by 10 votes.

"I can't begin to thank all the citizens of Florence. We live in an amazing city. I look forward to doing much more as we move forward," said Florence City Council member Andy Betterton.

He said he hopes to see the Florence community continue to grow during his time in office.

"I just say stay tuned. Some exciting things are out there and i'm looking forward to being a part of it," said Betterton.

Incumbent Mayor Steve Holt said he's thankful to everyone who helped him during this election and the last four years.

"And to all the volunteers and the folks that helped me, all the citizens that voted for me again I don't know what else to say but were blessed and I'm thankful for all the people that truly helped. We'll always be forever grateful for what they did," said Mayor Steve Holt.

Mayor Steve Holt has 48 hours to decide if he wants a re-count.

He told me he has not decided if he wants to do that.

If he does request the re-count, the City Clerk said it will cost the city up to 5,000 dollars to complete.

In Florence, Bridget Divers, WAAY-31 News.

Andy Betterton will be sworn into office on November 3rd.