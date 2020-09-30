Federal judge orders absentee, photo ID voting changes in Alabama

A federal judge in Birmingham ruled Wednesday that because of COVID-19 several voting regulations in Alabama must be modified before the November 3rd General Election.

First, absentee ballot affidavits from voters who are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 do not have to be witnessed and signed by a notary public or two adult witnesses.

Secondly, voters 65 or older or disabled or with underlying medical conditions do not have to provide a copy of their photo ID with their absentee ballot application.

And finally, curbside voting can be allowed in any county.

The judge ordered Secretary of State John Merrill to inform all probate judges, circuit clerks and absentee election managers about the changes as quickly as possible.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Wednesday afternoon that the state will appeal the ruling.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates to this developing story.