ELECTION RESULTS: Here's what's happening in Super Tuesday states

Alabama isn't the only state voting in primaries on Super Tuesday

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama isn't the only state voting in primaries on Super Tuesday.

The other states, and one municipality, are: California, Texas, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Utah, Maine, Vermont, and American Samoa.

Read more about what's going on in these locations HERE,  HERE and HERE.

Watch ABC News coverage of Super Tuesday below

