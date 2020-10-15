WATCH: Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden Thursday night after debate plan nixed

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting for their second debate as originally planned.

They'll take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

BIDEN: ABC News will host a two-hour town hall with Biden in Philadelphia beginning at 7 p.m. on WAAY 31. You can also watch it below.

TRUMP: NBC will host a one-hour town hall with Trump in Miami, also beginning at 7 p.m. You can watch it below, too.

Trump backed out of plans for the originally scheduled presidential faceoff after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Their next in-person presidential debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Nashville.

ABC town hall with former Vice President Joe Biden

NBC town hall with President Donald Trump