Community activists reflect on voter turnout impact on election

With organizations like ABC News projecting that former Vice President Joe Biden won the Presidential election on Saturday, organizations focused on increasing voter turnout in north Alabama noted the impact of increasing the number of active voters.

"There’s nothing we can’t do. Like, we’ve seen it, literally. June 1st to November 1st, we’ve seen monumental change: historically, statewide, nationally, local. And guess what? It’s going to get better. I’m telling you, it’s going to get better," said Rev. Fred Whitlow II, an organizer with No More Dirty Inc.

During his radio show, "Bible x Beats x Bars," Whitlow featured guests like Dantraeon Calvert with The Poor People's Campaign who said seeing their work pay off was extraordinary.

"To have my best friend in the entire world tell me that the first ever election that he voted in was one that we’ve been advocating for people to vote in, that is real-life joy. That is pride that cannot be felt or experienced with anything selfish," Calvert said.

The state president of The Poor People's campaign was also in Huntsville on Saturday. She hoped to used the energy from the 2020 election to continue working with local groups and the projected Biden administration to help advocate for low income people across the state.

"On a personal level, I’m just really excited that this country is taking a new direction, that we will be brought together. My hope is that we will be brought together because we are not enemies, we are Americans," Rev. Carolyn Foster said.

Whitlow added that while there's still more work to be done to improve society, he said the most important thing is to keep increasing voter turnout as the years go on.

"Just grateful to everyone on all sides because without tension, there’s no progress. And without unity, there’s no oneness of mission. That’s the real thing, like you gotta have the mission on point and everything else is strategy and it’s the long game," Whitlow said.

He also hopes that people stay engaged with the issues that brought them out to the polls this year.