Colbert County voters elect new school superintendent

The current Colbert County Schools superintendent, Dr. Gale Satchel, lost by some 10,000 votes to Republican challenger, Chris Hand, in Tuesday's election.

Satchel has served as superintendent for one term and helped get the school system school resource officers, security upgrades and more technology. She said it's been an honor to serve students and their families.

Now, she will have time to focus on her future. She will stay in the school system as an administrator.

"Mr. Hand and I, we are colleagues together in education and there is no reason we shouldn't have anything other than a goal of kids. So, I know they will be in good hands. He's a good man. If he makes a mistake, he corrects it," Satchel said.

Hand will take over as superintendent in January. Satchel said she wants a smooth transition and will help Hand in any way she needs to.