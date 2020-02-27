Candidates will face off for U.S. Senate seat on Super Tuesday

Five days till Super Tuesday and Thursday WAAY 31 talked to the three frontrunners to face Doug Jones for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

"Just today I visited the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Explosive Training Center. That’s a really great program that’s here to so I can hit the ground running in protecting our interests as a state and in particular this region," said Jeff Sessions, candidate for U.S. Senate.

"And everywhere I went its 'coach, you know I'm an Alabama fan, or I'm an Auburn fan, or I'm a Jacksonville State fan I'm voting for you.' one reason, you're not a politician, I'm tired of people going and taking money, and doing exactly opposite of what we want them to do, I'm voting for you," said Tommy Tuberville, candidate for U.S. Senate.

"Number one we gotta make sure we take care of TVA. Number two, we have to take care of Redstone. That’s extremely important. Number three we’ve got road issues all over this place because of the growth and population. So we need to make sure the federal government works with the state government works with the local governments to make sure we are building these roads," said Bradley Byrne, Candidate for U.S. Senate.

A candidate needs 50 percent plus one vote to win the nomination. Most political experts predict a runoff, scheduled at the end of March, will be needed.