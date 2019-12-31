Can a voter fix a problem on a mail-in ballot?

WASHINGTON (AP) — If a ballot is tossed because of some issue — maybe a missing signature or it got damaged — will the voter be notified that the ballot’s been invalidated? And can the voter cast a new ballot?

This is a tough one — because the rules vary from state to state.

The National Conference of State Legislatures has a state-by-state rundown, but that list isn’t comprehensive so voters should check with their local elections officials to understand their options.

Voter advocacy groups worry that those unaccustomed to voting by mail will make some kind of error that could invalidate their vote.

Most states allow voters to check online if their early votes are received by election officials. If a mail-in ballot is invalidated due to damage or a signature discrepancy, how it gets fixed depends on where you live.

States allowing voters to track their ballots after they are returned include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

States requiring a voter be notified if a signature problem arises on a mail-in ballot include: