Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants

The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)
The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)

Bloody Sunday became a turning point in the fight for voting rights. Footage of the beatings helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Posted: Mar 7, 2021 3:16 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans is honoring four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, and also highlighting the continued fight for voting rights.

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee marks the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders being honored on Sunday.

Bloody Sunday became a turning point in the fight for voting rights. Footage of the beatings helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This year’s commemoration comes as some states seek to roll back expanded early and mail-in voting access and efforts have been unsuccessful to restore a key section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of discrimination to get federal approval for any changes to voting procedures.

“Those of us who are still living, particularly the young, need to take up the challenge and go forward because there is still so much to be done,” said former state Sen. Hank Sanders, one of the founders of the annual celebration.

The event typically brings thousands of people to Selma. However, most of the events are being held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast was held as a drive-in event. The outdoor event included some in-person speakers such as Rev. Bernard LaFayette, and the founders of the group Black Voters Matter. Cliff Albright, one of the group’s founders, spoke about the continued need to fight for voter access.

“The movement is not over,” he said as people in their cars honked in support. “What we are asking folks today is for us to commit to that moment, for us to commit to this movement.”

Others spoke via video link or in prerecorded messages. President Joe Biden appeared via a prerecorded message in which announced an executive order aimed at promoting voting access.

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” Biden said in the message. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

The two newly elected U.S. senators from Georgia — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — also spoke by video. Warnock remembered Lewis, whom he called both a mentor and an inspiration and spoke about the current conflict over voting access.

“Sadly there are forces at work in our country right now especially in my home state of Georgia who are trying to push back against voting rights,” he said.

Lowery, a charismatic and fiery preacher, is often considered the dean of the civil rights veterans and led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, confronting the local sheriff on the courthouse steps and telling him the marchers should be allowed to register to vote. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian in the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://apnews.com/article/race-and-ethnicity-joseph-lowery-selma-voting-rights-john-lewis-02725b861180bec80f614dcafd649a2a
Click to copy
Bloody Sunday memorial honors late civil rights giants
an hour ago

1 of 10
FILE - In this March 4, 2012, file photo, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., center, talks with those gathered on the historic Edmund Pettus Bridge during the 19th annual reenactment of the "Bloody Sunday" Selma to Montgomery civil rights march across the bridge in Selma, Ala. The March 7, 2021, Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee will be the first without the towering presence of Lewis, as well as the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian and attorney Bruce Boynton, who all died in 2020. (AP Photo/Kevin Glackmeyer, File)
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The commemoration of a pivotal moment in the fight for voting rights for African Americans is honoring four giants of the civil rights movement who lost their lives in 2020, including the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, and also highlighting the continued fight for voting rights.

The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee marks the 56th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day on March 7, 1965, that civil rights marchers were brutally beaten by law enforcement officers on Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge. Lewis, the Rev. Joseph Lowery, the Rev. C.T. Vivian, and attorney Bruce Boynton are the late civil rights leaders being honored on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bloody Sunday became a turning point in the fight for voting rights. Footage of the beatings helped galvanize support for passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This year’s commemoration comes as some states seek to roll back expanded early and mail-in voting access and efforts have been unsuccessful to restore a key section of the Voting Rights Act that required states with a history of discrimination to get federal approval for any changes to voting procedures.

Youtube video thumbnail
“Those of us who are still living, particularly the young, need to take up the challenge and go forward because there is still so much to be done,” said former state Sen. Hank Sanders, one of the founders of the annual celebration.

The event typically brings thousands of people to Selma. However, most of the events are being held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Martin & Coretta King Unity Breakfast was held as a drive-in event. The outdoor event included some in-person speakers such as Rev. Bernard LaFayette, and the founders of the group Black Voters Matter. Cliff Albright, one of the group’s founders, spoke about the continued need to fight for voter access.

“The movement is not over,” he said as people in their cars honked in support. “What we are asking folks today is for us to commit to that moment, for us to commit to this movement.”

Others spoke via video link or in prerecorded messages. President Joe Biden appeared via a prerecorded message in which announced an executive order aimed at promoting voting access.

“Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted,” Biden said in the message. “If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

The two newly elected U.S. senators from Georgia — Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — also spoke by video. Warnock remembered Lewis, whom he called both a mentor and an inspiration and spoke about the current conflict over voting access.

“Sadly there are forces at work in our country right now especially in my home state of Georgia who are trying to push back against voting rights,” he said.

Lowery, a charismatic and fiery preacher, is often considered the dean of the civil rights veterans and led the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, confronting the local sheriff on the courthouse steps and telling him the marchers should be allowed to register to vote. The sheriff responded by punching Vivian in the head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boynton was arrested for entering the white part of a racially segregated bus station in Virginia, launching a chain reaction that ultimately helped to bring about the abolition of Jim Crow laws in the South. Boynton contested his conviction, and his appeal resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibited bus station segregation.

His case inspired the Freedom Riders of 1961 — a group of young activists who went on bus rides throughout the South to test whether court-ruled desegregation was actually being enforced. They faced violence from white mobs and arrest by local authorities.

Organizers acknowledged the fallen civil rights leaders and planned to lay wreaths at the bridge in their honor.

The march across the Selma bridge was sparked by events in nearby Marion, where a Black man had been killed by a white Alabama state trooper during peaceful protests for voting rights. Jimmie Lee Jackson, a 26-year-old church deacon, was shot while trying to protect his mother from being hurt and died eight days later. In response, activists in Marion and Selma gathered for a march on March 7, their goal the state capital in Montgomery.

Although the Jackson case occurred in 1965, it has particular resonance in 2021 as the state of Minnesota prepares to try former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death George Floyd, an African American. Floyd died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck while Floyd was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. Body camera footage indicates Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Jury selection begins Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 61°
Fort Payne
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 499411

Reported Deaths: 10149
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson719951403
Mobile36396741
Madison32674469
Tuscaloosa24391423
Montgomery22789523
Shelby22250219
Baldwin19915289
Lee15070161
Calhoun13961296
Morgan13785255
Etowah13413327
Marshall11458215
Houston10121264
Elmore9509190
Limestone9435139
St. Clair9050228
Cullman8993183
Lauderdale8628214
DeKalb8507175
Talladega7643165
Walker6600260
Jackson6551104
Autauga634492
Blount6252128
Colbert6007121
Coffee5261104
Dale4680107
Russell407534
Franklin400779
Covington3996107
Chilton3911104
Escambia379473
Tallapoosa3637143
Clarke344553
Chambers3432111
Dallas3428142
Pike292973
Marion288796
Lawrence285787
Winston258568
Bibb246058
Marengo244657
Geneva240270
Pickens225757
Barbour213851
Hale212569
Fayette202657
Butler201466
Henry183541
Cherokee178140
Monroe166739
Randolph165141
Washington157036
Macon147845
Crenshaw146755
Clay146254
Cleburne140141
Lamar133933
Lowndes133151
Wilcox123225
Bullock117736
Conecuh107224
Perry106427
Sumter100832
Coosa90324
Greene88732
Choctaw55723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 782206

Reported Deaths: 11543
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby878791517
Davidson82125874
Knox46447589
Hamilton40698463
Rutherford38749388
Williamson25489204
Sumner21542320
Montgomery17539213
Out of TN1718496
Wilson16618211
Unassigned15837126
Sullivan14499275
Blount14189184
Bradley13067141
Washington12840234
Maury12273162
Sevier12158165
Putnam10660170
Madison10136232
Robertson9027121
Anderson8103158
Hamblen8088166
Greene7315145
Tipton6974103
Coffee6432115
Dickson6295106
Gibson6200141
Cumberland6137123
Carter5998155
McMinn597193
Roane594696
Bedford5841120
Loudon573666
Jefferson5717119
Lawrence558083
Monroe539591
Warren533377
Hawkins529598
Dyer5248101
Franklin476585
Fayette468773
Obion437195
Lincoln416462
Rhea415573
Cocke403996
Cheatham397944
Marshall392857
Campbell383459
Weakley379960
Giles375897
Henderson362574
Carroll349381
White339866
Hardeman339465
Macon337773
Hardin332063
Lauderdale310042
Henry301675
Marion295945
Wayne288830
Scott288644
Overton286558
Claiborne284769
McNairy268753
Hickman267941
DeKalb267251
Haywood265160
Smith257936
Grainger244846
Trousdale240022
Morgan231138
Fentress230044
Johnson217538
Chester202448
Bledsoe201310
Crockett197447
Unicoi182147
Polk179122
Cannon178630
Union174134
Grundy170230
Lake167926
Sequatchie157527
Humphreys155621
Decatur154237
Benton151339
Lewis147625
Meigs126823
Jackson125734
Stewart124425
Clay107131
Houston103832
Perry103528
Moore94716
Van Buren79720
Pickett74723
Hancock50012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events