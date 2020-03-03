Clear
Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic presidential primary

Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders' home state.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Bernie Sanders has won Vermont's Democratic presidential primary.

Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders' home state. In 2016, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against Hillary Clinton.

Sanders is holding an election night rally at the Champlain Valley fairgrounds in Essex Junction.

