Bernie Sanders wins Vermont Democratic presidential primary

Bernie Sanders has won Vermont's Democratic presidential primary.
Vermont has 16 delegates at stake and is Sanders' home state. In 2016, Sanders won more than 85% of the Democratic primary vote in the race against Hillary Clinton.
Sanders is holding an election night rally at the Champlain Valley fairgrounds in Essex Junction.
