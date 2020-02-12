Based on our analysis of the vote, ABC News projects that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire Democratic primary.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be second, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar third.
Read more HERE
Alabama voters head to the polls on March 3.
Related Content
- Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary
- Michael Bennet ends 2020 presidential campaign
- Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday
- Madison County reminds of deadlines related to March 3rd Primary Election
- READ: Iowa Democratic Party statement on caucus reporting
- Iowa Democratic Party holds press conference on caucus results
Scroll for more content...