Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary

ABC News projects that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: ABC News

Based on our analysis of the vote, ABC News projects that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will win the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be second, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar third.

Alabama voters head to the polls on March 3.

