Alabama voters reject plan to let governors appoint state school board

Voting results from across Alabama show that voters are strongly rejecting Amendment One.

With 35 percent of the vote in at 9:26 p.m., there were 254,078 NO votes and 84,778 YES votes.

The proposal would have allowed a governor to appoint their own members to a newly created Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. The name would change from the current Board of Education.

The Alabama Senate would then need to approve them. If approved, the amendment would also have allowed the governor's commission to appoint its own secretary of education.

The new commission would have also adopted education standards in place of the controversial Common Core, which sets national standards to help students prepare for college or a career.

Find the results in the table below.