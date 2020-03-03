Voting results from across Alabama show that voters are strongly rejecting Amendment One.
With 35 percent of the vote in at 9:26 p.m., there were 254,078 NO votes and 84,778 YES votes.
The proposal would have allowed a governor to appoint their own members to a newly created Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education. The name would change from the current Board of Education.
The Alabama Senate would then need to approve them. If approved, the amendment would also have allowed the governor's commission to appoint its own secretary of education.
The new commission would have also adopted education standards in place of the controversial Common Core, which sets national standards to help students prepare for college or a career.
Find the results in the table below.
Related Content
- Alabama voters reject plan to let governors appoint state school board
- Alabama voters picking presidential, Senate, more candidates on Super Tuesday
- Huntsville voters talk about Democratic presidential candidates
- Senate candidates visit North Alabama
- How safe is your vote in Alabama?
- WAAY I-TEAM: Limestone County, Alabama Republican parties dump candidate
- Watch WAAY 31 for Alabama voting results on Super Tuesday!
- Survey: Top issue for Alabama Democrats is health care
- Joe Biden wins Democratic presidential primary in Alabama
- Amendment 1: What to know about move to take peoples’ vote out of Alabama education leadership