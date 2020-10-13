Alabama to appeal ruling that would allow curbside voting in Nov. 3 general election

Clear
The state will appeal the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding a lower court order allowing curbside voting.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the State of Alabama will appeal a ruling that would allow curbside voting in the Nov. 3 general election.

The state will appeal the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upholding a lower court order allowing curbside voting.

“While we welcome the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decision to grant the State’s emergency stay request so that Alabama’s absentee voting law requirements of a valid photo ID and witnesses remain in effect for the November 3 general election,” Marshall said in a statement Tuesday evening, “the appeals court’s decision to allow curbside voting conflicts with State efforts to ensure election security. We will therefore seek a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court as soon as possible.”

Marshall went on to say that “Alabama has a history of voter fraud that the photo ID and witness requirements help address.”

Alabama’s law requires most voters who apply for an absentee ballot to submit a copy of their photo ID and have two witnesses or a notary sign the envelope in which a voter submits the absentee ballot, according to Marshall. He said the federal district court’s Sept. 30 ruling prohibited election officials from enforcing anti-fraud provisions.

