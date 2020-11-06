Alabama representative pushing for early voting option

As several states continue counting ballots in the presidential election, one Alabama representative is pushing for early voting in the state.

The early voting bill is being drafted by Democratic Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham, and some local leaders say early voting could encourage more people to vote in future elections.

Republican Rep. Mike Ball of Madison says he thinks all ways of voting should be made available to the public.

He says early voting could increase the number of people voting but also help reduce the number of absentee ballots received and help shorten lines of people voting on Election Day.

He says the bill needs to be thoroughly thought out before passed.

“However we implement it that we do it in a way that we keep the integrity of the process intact so that people on all sides of the political spectrum will have confidence in the outcome," said Ball.

Absentee ballot counter, Sara Feldmeier, says she spent about 15 hours opening ballot envelopes in Madison County. She says future elections may run more smoothly with early voting.

“It would have helped the absentee ballot process to be faster and more efficient," said Feldmeier.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Sen. Arthur Orr from Decatur. He said he believes there’s not a need for early voting in the state since everything went well on Election Day, but he is open to reviewing the bill once it's finished.