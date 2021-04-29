Clear
Alabama Republican congressional candidates discuss campaigns ahead of primaries

The Democratic party is allowing the candidates themselves to announce their runs.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 8:57 PM
Posted By: Alexis Scott

On Thursday, a third candidate joined the run for Alabama's 5th District U.S. House seat.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks currently holds that seat, but he announced that he is running for Senate.

WAAY 31 spoke with two of the three congressional candidates.

Everyone seems to be ready to get to work and is excited to be a part of this process.

Current Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby has announced his retirement and Alabama's 5th Congressional District Rep. Mo Brooks wants to run for his position. That leaves his House seat up for grabs with a fairly diverse group.

"I'm now in Huntsville again. Sen. Shelby is going to be retiring. Having a strong voice back in Washington to protect the jobs here and to protect the North Alabama values, that's critical," said Casey Wardynski.

Wardynski announced his run for Congress just Thursday morning and says he wants to continue the work of former President Trump.

The former Huntsville City Schools superintendent says he wants to protect unborn lives by stopping abortions, limit federal control over K-12 education and protect Redstone Arsenal from budget cuts that could've reduced the workforce by nearly 30%.

Also on the ballot will be Andy Blalock who's an openly gay teacher who wants to be honest and transparent in his views of the country.

He's currently a Huntsville City Schools teacher and runs a horse ranch with his husband in Athens.

"America is broad. There is, one, no narrow direction that we can go on any policy," he said.

Blalock told us he's running for the open seat because he thinks America can get work done and work across​ the aisle instead of being extreme right or left.

"Making this more about America and less about a party. Now, I do identify with the Republican party, but I've implemented the slogan 'a little less extreme, a lot more productive' for a reason," he said.

Blalock says he hopes to work with all​ Americans while still focusing on major issues, like social divides.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong is also in the running.

While he wasn't available for an interview Thursday, he, Wardynski and Blalock all want the same outcome no matter what.

"I'm a guy that gets things done and sometimes, that gets pretty tough. Well, there's tough work to do in Washington right now, and I plan on being a part of getting that work done," said Wardynski.

The Republican primary isn't until May 24 of 2022, but each candidate hopes you'll learn more about them.

We reached out to the Democratic party to see who might run from their side, but they said they will be leaving that up to each specific person to announce on their own.

