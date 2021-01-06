Alabama Attorney General condemns violence in Washington D.C.

In a statement Wednesday night, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall added his voice to those decrying the violence seen in Washington D.C.

Marshall issued the following statement:

"I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the actions of those who today attempted to storm the Capitol, a place where passionate but peaceful protesters had gathered and lawmakers debated inside. Our country is built upon the foundation of the rule of law. American democracy guarantees the right of peaceful protest. Those who chose to engage in violence and anarchy should and will be held accountable under the law.

"I stand by the brave men and women of law enforcement as they work to restore order. God bless the Capitol Police and all members of law enforcement who, as always, have showed such great courage in protecting their fellow man."

Marshall joins others from Alabama's legislative delegation who have condemned the violence on Capitol Hill, including Senator Richard Shelby, Rep. Mo Brooks and Rep. Robert Aderholt.

Brooks was a featured speaker at the rally that led up to the violent protest Wednesday night.

So far, Governor Kay Ivey has not issued a statement regarding the violence.