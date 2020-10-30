Alabama Attorney General: Voters with coronavirus can cast emergency absentee ballots

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Friday said emergency absentee ballots are available for voters with coronavirus.

Marshall said “Under the guidance, a voter who has tested positive for COVID-19 on or after October 29, 2020, and for that reason cannot vote in person, may be able to cast an emergency absentee ballot, as provided for in existing Alabama law.”

To find information on how you can obtain, complete and submit an emergency absentee ballot, click here.

Marshall's announcement on Friday provided the following guidance:

“Any registered elector who requires emergency treatment of a licensed physician within five days of an election may apply for an emergency absentee ballot for the election and may vote by returning the absentee ballot no later than noon on the day the election is held. The attendant physician shall describe and certify the circumstances as constituting an emergency on a special form designed by the Secretary of State and provided by his or her office to local absentee election managers. The special form shall be attached to the application.

“However, the emergency absentee application must be received by the Absentee Election Manager no later than the close of business on November 2, and the completed ballot must be returned no later than noon on November 3.”