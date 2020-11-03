AP: Tommy Tuberville wins U.S. Alabama Senate race

The Associated Press reports Republican Tommy Tuberville has been elected to the U.S. Senate representing Alabama.
He defeated Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
Watch Tuberville's acceptance speech below:
Watch Doug Jones' remarks below:
