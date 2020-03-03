AP: Mo Brooks wins U.S. House District 5 Republican primary

The Associated Press has projected that incumbent U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has won the Republican primary for his District 5 Alabama seat.
He was challenged in the primary by Chris Lewis.
See the results below.
Where it says District 01, click and select District 05.
