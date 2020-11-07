ABC News: Joe Biden is projected winner of U.S. presidential race

FROM ABC NEWS:

With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over Trump in Pennsylvania. Based on our best knowledge of where there is still remaining vote to be counted, we expect that margin to increase. Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, we are not projecting a winner. Instead, we are basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.

Based on results we have received from election officials in Pennsylvania, ABC News can characterize Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania – a win that makes him President Elect.

Based on these numbers and those in other states, Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.

STATEMENT FROM JOE BIDEN:

I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.

We are the United States of America. And there’s nothing we can’t do, if we do it together.