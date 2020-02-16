Clear
BREAKING NEWS Crews discover missing driver, vehicle in Buck's Pocket State Park Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

2020 voting information for Lincoln County

Lincoln County voters will head to the polls from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 3:27 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Lincoln County voters will head to the polls from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3.

If you plan to select a Democratic primary ballot, get an advance look at it HERE and HERE

If you plan to select a Republican primary ballot, get an advance look at it HERE and HERE

Find more Lincoln County voter information HERE

Find out where your polling place is located HERE

Check to make sure you are registered to vote HERE

You must have a Photo ID to vote. Learn what you can use HERE

Stay with WAAY 31 on air WAAYTV.com online or everything you need to know about voting and political races in Alabama and the rest of the country.

Tune in March 3 to see results from Super Tuesday voting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events