2020 voting information for Franklin County

Franklin County voters will head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3.
If you plan to select a Democratic primary ballot, get an advance look at it HERE
If you plan to select a Republican primary ballot, get an advance look at it HERE (right click to rotate the ballot for easier viewing)
Find out where your polling place is located HERE
Check to make sure you are registered to vote HERE
You must have a Photo ID to vote. Learn what you can use HERE
Stay with WAAY 31 on air WAAYTV.com online or everything you need to know about voting and political races in Alabama and the rest of the country.
Tune in March 3 to see results from Super Tuesday voting.
