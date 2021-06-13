Youth soccer teams across the south came to Decatur

More than 100 youth soccer teams from across the south spent the week in Decatur for the Presidents Cup Tournament. The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Despite the rainy week and Sunday's heat, everyone WAAY 31 spoke with said they're glad their kids were able to come and play in the tournament.

“I’m happy for the girls. At least they get to play the tournament they’ve always been wishing for," said Kathy Pinkney. "So far I think everyone’s been doing a great job.”

Pinkney traveled from Orlando to spend time with family while watching her granddaughter play in the Southern Presidents Cup.

“It’s a nice vacation getting away from Florida," she said. "We’ve been having a good time.”

Jenny Wilson and her daughter's team came to the tournament from Mississippi, but getting to Decatur was a hike for some.

“We’ve played teams from Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma. There’s Louisiana, Florida," said Wilson.

The Presidents Cup is back in 2021. Wilson said she's glad she can watch her daughter play soccer, and explore new cities for tournaments.

“Just being able to travel and seeing other parts of the south.”

The teams came to North Alabama for soccer, but who's to say they can't have some fun when they're off the field as well?

"We’ve had outings every night that, off the field, they’ve been able to go to escape rooms, to TopGolf," said Wilson. "Huntsville’s got a lot of facilities like that. Decatur does too I believe, so it’s been nice.”

Some of the parents told WAAY 31 that their hotels sold out. So, having these tournaments is not only good for the kids, but for our local businesses as well.