Youth hockey players want Charger team to stay

The potential end of the UAH Hockey program has rallied support from former Chargers everywhere.

But it’s not just alumni who want to hockey to stay in Huntsville, the littlest hockey players are passionate too.

Ten-year-old Evan Parker can't imagine Huntsville without UAH Hockey.

"It would just be boring without it."

Evan and Riley's Dad, Matt Parker, was part of UAH's national championship teams in '96 and '98

"It's really cool to go to the VBC and look up in the rafters and see how many championships we've won," Riley said.

Parker played youth hockey because of the Chargers.

Decades later, UAH is still motivating kids to pick up a stick, and compete.

"They really inspire me to try my hardest and work hard at hockey," Matieu Miller said.

Mathieu along with Evan and Riley are coached by current UAH Hockey players.

They don't want to see their role models leave Alabama to play somewhere else.

"Coming and supporting us is just a real booster it gives you confidence in hockey and in life." Riley said.

"I would be devastated to see UAH gone," Mathieu said.

Mellisa Miller said you can't put a price tag on the impact UAH Hockey has on her son.

"He chose number 28 for his number and that is from Kurt Gosselin from UAH Hockey, Matty sat with him when he was injured and Kurt talked to him the whole game," Miller said.

UAH Hockey has laid the ground work for hockey in Alabama.

If the program is over, Riley says he won't have the chance to be a Charger like his Dad.

"Happy to call UAH where I would like to go to college, not only is it a great school, it's a great hockey community," Riley said.

Matt Parker told me if the program comes back the plan is to have a youth hockey representative on the UAH Hockey advisory board.