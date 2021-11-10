Young kids starting to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Huntsville Hospital received its first shipment of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for kids aged 5–11. They received 2,400 doses and plan to start administering them Friday.

Some kids won't have to wait, though, as they have already gotten their first dose.

"I'm feeling good!" Graham Gotvald, 8, said.

He and his two brothers got a special treat Wednesday after getting their shots at CVS.

"It kind of stinged," Nelson Gotvald, also 8, explained.

The brothers said the vaccine wasn't too bad and they are glad to be finally able to get it.

"I've just been waiting for a long time," Sebastian Gotvald, 11, said. "Like, my mom and my nana got vaccinated. I wanted to be, too. It was just annoying, because I couldn't."

Their grandmother said getting the kids vaccinated was an easy decision to make.

"We never hesitated for a minute," Rebecca Carstens said.

She said it feels like a weight is lifted off their shoulders, and she hopes other parents get their kids vaccinated, too.

"I think it's the best decision you can make for not only your family but, I think, for the whole community, for the country," Carstens said. "I mean, this is something that we have that is safe and effective and available, and I just don't understand any hesitancy to go get it."

Young kids can get the vaccine at local pharmacies, the state health department and Huntsville Hospital's vaccine clinic at John Hunt Park.

The state health department said they can order at least 140,000 doses at a time. So far, they've gotten 28,000 doses. They expect to have enough supply to meet the demand.