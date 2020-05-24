Yellowhammer Brewing temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

A local brewery had to shut its doors for the time being after it had an employee test positive for the coronavirus.

Yellowhammer Brewing made the announcement on social media Sunday night. They said they chose to make the move "out of an abundance of caution."

In the post, they said it was one of their office members who tested positive for the virus, but did not state when the test occurred.

They also did not state when they would reopen, but rather said that they "will reopen based on Health Department and CDC guidance."

Over the course of the pandemic, Yellowhammer has been manufacturing hand sanitizer and has donated many bottles to organizations like Huntsville Police, Hospice of North Alabama, United Way of Madison County and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, to name a few.

They also started selling hand sanitizer for personal use on May 7.