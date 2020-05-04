The YMCA is helping to feed Madison County students during the coronavirus school closure.
According to Madison County Schools, the Montgomery YMCA, in partnership with the Heart of the Valley YMCA, is serving meals across the district through July.
The district provided the following schedule, which begins Tuesday, May 5, and runs Monday through Friday until July 31:
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. - Riverton Elementary school
- 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Hazel Green Elementary School
- 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Madison Cross Roads Elementary School
- 12 p.m. - 12:20 p.m. - Owens Cross Roads meal distribution
- 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m. - Harvest Elementary School
Related Content
- YMCA helps to feed Madison County students during coronavirus school closure
- Madison County school districts work to feed students during coronavirus closure
- Madison County Schools have new plan for feeding students
- Huntsville volunteers help get students food during coronavirus school closure
- YMCA branches in Huntsville, Madison close for coronavirus
- DETAILS: North Alabama school systems feeding students during coronavirus shutdown
- Madison City Schools hands out laptops and Wifi hotspots for students during coronavirus closure
- Madison County Schools have coronavirus contingency plan
- Albertville school counselor reaching out to help students and parents during coronavirus closure
- Madison County Schools, Limestone County Schools closing Monday, ahead of statewide mandated closure
Scroll for more content...