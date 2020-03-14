Clear

Xfinity offers free WiFi during coronavirus time of concern

For 60 days starting March 13

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 2:01 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Xfinity announced Friday that it will make it WiFi hotspots free to use by everyone for the next 60 days starting March 13 as part of its reaction to the coronavirus crisis.

From the company:

Xfinity WiFi Free For Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots, and then launch a browser.

Pausing Our Data Plan: With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans for 60 days giving all customers Unlimited data for no additional charge.

