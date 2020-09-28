Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million

NEW DELHI (AP) - The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 1 million.

The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work.

The virus has also spread untold misery.

One million is greater than the population of Jerusalem or Austin, Texas.

It is more than four times the number killed in the 2004 earthquake and tsunami in the Indian Ocean.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE

Even then, the toll is almost certainly a vast undercount because of inadequate or inconsistent testing and reporting.

Like so many things in the world, it started small. It began to move around, and the map evolved. Month by month, week by week, sometimes day by day, the coronavirus spread and the world changed with it.

This interactive chart allows users to explore the cumulation of COVID-19 deaths over time since the start of the outbreak. This interactive will not be updated. Source: Johns Hopkins University. Click for a preview.