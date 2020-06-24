Workout facilities shut down after Muscle Shoals student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus

A student-athlete at Muscle Shoals High School has tested positive for coronavirus.

The school made the announcement Wednesday, adding that it will properly clean and disinfect workout facilities and keep them closed until Monday.

“Additionally, we have made contact with the parents of other student-athletes who may have been exposed while working out on our campus,” said a letter signed by Principal Kevin Davis and city school system Superintendent Chad Holden.

“If you did not receive a call, our staff has no knowledge of our child being directly exposed.”

Read the full letter below: