Workers return to Huntsville Toyota plant for first time in over a month

On Monday, workers at the Toyota plant in Huntsville are gearing up to start work for the first time in more than a month.

Employees will first go through a screening process. This is part of Toyota's plan to help keep their 1,400 workers safe from coronavirus.

Their temperatures will be checked and a symptoms questionnaire will be scanned on their phones. If they show symptoms, they'll talk to a medical professional.

If they don't show symptoms, they'll be given a mask and are able to start training.

Once inside the plant, Plexiglas has been installed to protect workers on the assembly line and in the dining areas. The company is also staggering eating schedules to keep employees safe.

We're told managers will spend a few days training employees on the new process.