Winter weather still impacting some North Alabama coronavirus vaccine clinics Friday

Check below for the status of some North Alabama coronavirus vaccine clinics.

If yours is not listed, try giving them a call to ensure they are open today.

We'll update this list as we learn more:

* Crestwood Vaccine Clinic is open Friday as scheduled. If road conditions prevents anyone from coming in for their appointment, we will contact to reschedule. Thank you.

* Due to inclement winter weather, the Colbert County Health Department will remain closed on Friday

* Helen Keller Hospital: Due to dangerous road conditions, our Friday, February 19th, COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic has been postponed. You will receive a call in the next few days on how to reschedule for a new date.

* Due to inclement winter weather, Lauderdale County Health Department will remain closed on Friday

* The Franklin County Health Department will be closed Friday, February 19th. Those who were to receive their second dose of COVID vaccine this week, will be seen next week.

Please come same day of week you were originally scheduled such as those scheduled on Monday this week come on Monday next week, Tuesdays on Tuesday and etc.

Be advised all available vaccine is still for 2nd doses only