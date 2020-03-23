Wife of Phil Campbell mayor says she tested positive for coronavirus

Debra Bell, wife of Phil Campbell Mayor Steve Bell, has posted to Facebook that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The information comes on the same day the Alabama Department of Public Health announced the first positive case of coronavirus in Franklin County. (See the full list here)

Phil Campbell is in Franklin County.

Last week, Debra Bell spoke to WAAY 31 and described receiving the coronavirus test. Read that here

In her post, Debra Bell writes, in part: “Everyone questions who is that person. That someone is me. Please practice social distancing and stay at home as much as possible. … Please continue to pray because I was told it could take several months to recover due to any asthma. Steve and I will be home for at least 8 more days.

“The worse is over and I’m getting better each day. Remember nothing is allowed to happen to us that doesn’t pass through Gods hands first. I wanted to tell my story, instead of someone telling it for me.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health does not release the identities of anyone it says has tested positive for coronavirus.

See Debra Bell’s full post below, and get more information on coronavirus here.