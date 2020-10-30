Whitesburg Christian Academy closes out inaugural football season

The Whitesburg Christian Academy Warriors hit the gridiron for the final time on Friday night.

Before the team hit the field to face Coosa Christian School, Principal Robby Parker said he couldn't be prouder of the young team.

"Whether we finish two and eight or three and seven, that's a great year for a first-year program with kids that don't have varsity experience," Parker said.

At the helm of the rookie team is Michael Harper. Like his squad, this was his first time as a high school head football coach. It was a debut he never imagined would happen during a pandemic.

"It was different. It was definitely a challenge, but we would much rather have that challenge than the alternative, which was to not get to play at all," Harper said.

Challenging as the season was, Harper said it helped to have his son, Jordan, on the sideline with him as his starting quarterback.

"When we were stuck at home, instead of having to call me or something, if he saw something that he wanted to talk to me about, he could just walk over to my room and he could tell me about it. We could watch the film, we could go over the playbook," Jordan Harper said.

Before Friday, the team's two wins came on the road. Harper said with the constant hurdle of the pandemic, the team did was they could to make sure they could play each week.

"They were just glad to be out there to be able to play. So, they would pretty much do any kind of restrictions that they were asked to do, just so they would get to play," Harper said.

And a full season also meant that the spirit team got their full time on the sidelines as well. It was something that parents definitely were cheering about.

"The very first football game we did senior night because we weren't sure how much football we were going to get. And so, for us to actually make it through the entire season and make it to the last game has just been so much fun," Erika Cox, the school's varsity cheer coach, said.

Harper said his focus during the coming off season will be to help his players get stronger as they look to notch more wins during their second season.