White House to governors: Get ready to start vaccinating kids for Covid-19 in November

In a private phone call Tuesday, the White House urged governors to prepare to begin vaccinating elementary-age kids in early November.

Once federal regulators give the green light, the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be distributed in 100-dose packs.

The doses, which are about one-third of what is given to adults, will be sent to thousands of sites, including pediatricians, family doctors, hospitals, health clinics and pharmacies enrolled in a federal program that guarantees the shots are provided for free.

Some states are planning to provide the vaccine through schools, as well.

“We've secured plenty of supply, and we'll be putting in place an allocation ordering and distribution system similar to what we've used for the other vaccines,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on the call.

While the White House said shipments of the pediatric vaccine will begin as soon as the FDA gives the green light, shots wouldn’t happen until the CDC makes its recommendation on who should get the vaccine.

The CDC is drafting guidance on the practice of “test to stay” being used by schools in lieu of quarantines, according to the White House call. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said it’s possible that the guidance is released this week.