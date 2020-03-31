Clear
BREAKING NEWS White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in America Full Story

White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 coronavirus deaths in America

More than 3,500 deaths have been reported as of March 31.

Posted: Mar 31, 2020 5:17 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is projecting 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in the U.S. from the coronavirus pandemic if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

President Donald Trump is calling American efforts to slow the spread of the virus “a matter of life and death” and urging the public to heed his administration’s guidelines.

Trump is asking Americans to brace themselves for a “rough two-week period,” but he predicts the country will soon see a “light at the end of the tunnel” of the global catastrophe that has killed more than 3,500 Americans and infected 170,000 more.

Get more coronavirus information here and sign up for WAAY 31's daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events