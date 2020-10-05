White House press secretary tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis.

McEnany released this statement: After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms. No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely."

