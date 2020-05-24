Clear
BREAKING NEWS Swimmer drowns at Little River Canyon National Preserve Full Story

White House goal on testing nursing homes unmet

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, speaks with reporters about the coronavirus in the James Brady Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A review by The Associated Press found that at least half of the states are not going to meet White House’s deadline and some aren’t even bothering to try.

Posted: May 24, 2020 5:54 PM
Posted By: Alan Suderman, AP

Nearly two weeks ago the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and staff member be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days.

It’s not going to happen.

A review by The Associated Press found that at least half of the states are not going to meet White House’s deadline and some aren’t even bothering to try.

Only a handful of states, including West Virginia and Rhode Island, have said they’ve already tested every nursing home resident.

Many states said the logistics, costs and manpower needs are too great to test all residents and staff in a two-week window. Some say they need another week or so, while others say they need much more time. California, the most populous state, said it is still working to release a plan that would ensure testing capacity for all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities statewide.

And still other states are questioning whether testing every nursing home resident and staff, regardless of any other factors, is a good use of time and money.

“At this time it would be fairly useless to do that,” said Nebraska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone, adding that the state would have to repeat the tests almost daily to get more than a snapshot in time, and the state doesn’t have the capacity when there are others who need to be tested.

Anthone said the state was going to stick with the CDC’s guidelines, which call for testing individually when nursing home residents show symptoms or collectively if there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a home.

The varying responses by states to nursing home testing is another example of the country’s patchwork response to the pandemic that also underscores the Trump administration’s limited influence. The president has preferred to offload key responsibilities and decisions to states and governors, despite calls for a coordinated national response.

“All of this is probably not as well thought out as it could have been.” said Dr. Jim Wright, the medical director at a Virginia nursing home where dozens of residents have died. “It sounds more like an impulsive type of directive rather than one that has been completely vetted by providers on the ground.”

On May 11, Trump heralded his administration’s efforts to boost coronavirus testing and said the U.S. had developed the “most advanced robust testing system in the world, by far.” That same day, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a private conference call with the state’s governors, where White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx requested that each state target nursing homes to help lower the virus’ death toll.

“Start now,” Pence added, according to a recording of the call obtained by the AP.

Trump said later that day at a news conference that he was thinking of making it a mandatory requirement.

“I think it’s very important to do and I think, frankly, some of the governors were very lax with respect to nursing homes,” Trump said.

Birx acknowledged Friday that the two-week recommendation was a challenge but said it was needed because of the particular vulnerability of nursing homes.

“We should never be discouraged by those who can’t get it done,” she said. “We should be encouraged by those who have shown us that it can be done.”

Nursing homes residents, who are typically older and often have underlying medical conditions, have been particularly hard hit by the virus. More than 36,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks at the nation’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities, according to an AP tally. . That is more than a third of all deaths in the U.S. that have been attributed to the virus.

Nursing home operators have said the lack of testing kits and other resources have left them nearly powerless to stop the virus from entering their facilities because they haven’t been able to identity silent spreaders not showing symptoms.

The American Health Care Association, the main nursing home trade group, said more than half of its members said they were unable to test all residents and staff within two weeks because of a lack of access to testing. The group also estimates that testing every nursing home resident and staff member would involving testing nearly 3 million people at a cost of $440 million.

Even with the tests, nursing homes struggle to find people to administer them and carve out enough time to perform them.

New York, the nation’s leader in nursing home deaths, said this past week it has sent out enough kits to all nursing homes to test every resident though it remains unclear whether they will be done by the deadline.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced a plan May 5 for universal testing of all residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but the testing program is voluntary. On Friday, the state said three-quarters of long-term care facilities had requested testing kits, and that weekly testing of staff would be mandatory starting in June.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said meeting the White House’s recommendation would mean testing 50,000 people in two weeks when it took three months for the state to test 150,000 people.

“It’s just not possible,” he said.

___

Associated Press writers from around the country contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 14327

Reported Deaths: 551
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile1973109
Jefferson157388
Montgomery114130
Marshall6449
Lee48832
Tuscaloosa47911
Franklin4346
Shelby42619
Tallapoosa39262
Butler33511
Chambers33023
Madison2924
Baldwin2739
Elmore2547
Etowah22810
DeKalb2143
Coffee1961
Dallas1913
Walker1911
Sumter1856
Lowndes18210
Houston1614
Morgan1571
Autauga1553
Choctaw1394
Calhoun1383
Marengo1326
Pike1280
Lauderdale1262
Colbert1252
Russell1250
Randolph1247
Hale1223
Wilcox1137
Marion10910
Barbour1051
Bullock1051
St. Clair1001
Clarke972
Greene904
Pickens884
Chilton861
Talladega862
Dale800
Cullman740
Limestone720
Jackson692
Washington645
Covington631
Winston610
Macon582
Bibb581
Crenshaw582
Henry521
Blount491
Lawrence410
Escambia403
Coosa331
Cherokee332
Geneva310
Perry290
Clay272
Monroe262
Conecuh251
Lamar180
Cleburne131
Fayette110
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19785

Reported Deaths: 329
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson446554
Shelby422592
Trousdale13904
Rutherford97722
Sumner80945
Bledsoe6071
Hamilton51114
Williamson50310
Tipton4262
Lake4080
Robertson3600
Putnam3595
Wilson3438
Out of TN3394
Knox3265
Bedford2644
Montgomery2343
Rhea1940
Hardeman1880
Madison1642
McMinn13313
Loudon1310
Cumberland1071
Fayette1042
Cheatham1030
Dickson1010
Macon973
Bradley911
Blount813
Maury780
Unassigned750
Washington720
Sevier722
Coffee650
Wayne630
Sullivan612
Gibson611
Monroe572
Hickman540
Lauderdale511
Greene482
Dyer480
Franklin451
Anderson391
Marion361
DeKalb330
Hawkins312
Grundy311
Haywood292
Henry290
Smith291
Marshall281
Carroll271
Jefferson270
Lincoln260
Weakley260
Meigs250
Hamblen252
Obion241
White240
Lawrence240
Overton200
Cocke200
Carter191
Warren190
Morgan170
Campbell171
Cannon160
Jackson160
Johnson150
Polk140
Crockett141
Perry130
Roane130
Giles120
Chester120
McNairy120
Humphreys121
Henderson120
Hardin112
Scott110
Sequatchie100
Fentress90
Stewart80
Claiborne80
Houston70
Benton71
Grainger60
Clay60
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Moore30
Pickett30
Unicoi30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events