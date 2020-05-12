White House Coronavirus Task Force calls for all nursing homes to administer coronavirus tests

The White House coronavirus task force is calling for all nursing homes across the United States to administer coronavirus tests to all residents and staff members.

Dr. Deborah Birx says it should happen within the next two weeks.

WAAY 31 tried to get in contact with numerous nursing home facilities in Jackson, Marshall and Dekalb counties.

The facility directors WAAY 31 spoke with said they did not want to comment because they have not received any guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on this topic.

WAAY 31 also reached out to the Alabama Nursing Home Association Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the organization said they were not able to comment because they also have not received any details or guidance from the White House or the CDC.

On the Alabama Nursing Home Association's website, there's a statement from April 3rd of this year, where the President and CEO Brandon Farmer said members of the association reported having a difficult time obtaining coronavirus tests.

In the same statement from April 3rd he went on to say quote "delays in receiving tests and test results puts the lives of our residents and employees at risk."

WAAY 31 previously reported Branchwater Village, an assisted living facility in Boaz, did have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

WAAY 31 reached out our local contact for the Alabama Department of Public Health to see if these tests were available and WAAY 31 is waiting to hear back.