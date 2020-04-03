Clear
BREAKING NEWS Here are the rules for Alabama’s coronavirus Stay At Home order Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Stay at home order issued for Alabama to fight coronavirus Full Story

White House: CDC to recommend Americans cover faces when outside to protect from coronavirus

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 4:38 PM
Updated: Apr 3, 2020 5:09 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House: CDC to recommend Americans cover faces when outside, Trump calls it 'voluntary.'

President Donald Trump says his administration is encouraging many Americans to wear face masks in public, though he stresses that the recommendation is optional and is conceding that he will not be complying with it.

The new guidance is raising concern that it could lead to a sudden run on masks.

Some in the U.S. already have begun acquiring or creating face masks of their own even before this week.

But the administration’s new guidance is expected to apply to people in areas of the country hit hard by the coronavirus and is likely to test the market’s ability to accommodate a surge in demand.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events